Fundraiser for Special Olympics this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Grab your headbands and pickleball paddles for a fun event to help support local athletes.

The Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma is hosting a pickleball tournament on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, at the Cocopah RV and Golf Resort.

There will be raffles and activities for the entire family. All proceeds will go towards the Special Olympics.

"Our mission, the Sunrise Optimist Club mission is to help Yuma kids to whatever endeavor.. we do that through scholarships through essay contest and and speech contest," said Howard Blitz, Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma member.

The action starts on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.