Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Fundraiser for Special Olympics this weekend

KYMA
By
today at 3:01 PM
Published 3:21 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Grab your headbands and pickleball paddles for a fun event to help support local athletes.

The Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma is hosting a pickleball tournament on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, at the Cocopah RV and Golf Resort. 

There will be raffles and activities for the entire family. All proceeds will go towards the Special Olympics.

"Our mission, the Sunrise Optimist Club mission is to help Yuma kids to whatever endeavor.. we do that through scholarships through essay contest and and speech contest," said Howard Blitz, Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma member.

The action starts on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content