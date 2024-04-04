Crossroads Mission to host Drive-Thru BBQ

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Enjoy some delicious food while supporting a great cause.

Crossroads Mission is hosting a drive-thru barbeque Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. directly behind the Navy Credit Union on Arizona Avenue.

The menu includes a delicious pulled pork meal and homemade chocolate chip cookies.

The purpose of this fundraising event is to help the Crossroads Mission achieve its newest objective.

"Proceeds for this event will go to the new men's shelter, so we're real excited about getting enough money so we can start the groundbreaking of the men's shelter. The men's shelter's new location is directly behind Green Trees, here on Arizona Avenue and 10th Street," said Barbara Rochester, the Public Affairs Director of the Crossroads Mission.

They say the goal is to sell 500 orders at $10 a piece and pre-orders are on sale now.

For more information visit https://crossroadsmission.org/.