Second annual Haru Matsuri Festival to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander Culture

Haru Matsuri is the Japanese translation of 'Spring Festival'

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Colorado River State Historic Park announced it is hosting Yuma's second annual 'Haru Matsuri', a day-long celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander Culture.

The event is on April 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Colorado River State Historic Park located at 201 N. Fourth Avenue in Yuma. Gates will be open at 9:30 a.m.

There will be entertainment, vendors, demonstrations, crafts, and food at the festival.

“Last year was our first year, and we had a fantastic festival, but this year will be even better,” said Tammy Snook, Colorado River State Historic Park Manager. “We have more entertainment, more vendors, and more educational booths.”

The Colorado River State Historic Park said there are new entertainment acts for this year's festival that include the following:

Calexico Martial Arts Academy Celestial Lion Dance Team

Masazumi Kai Koto & Shakuhachi Performance

San Diego Kimono Club Demonstration

Traditional Stories from Japan

Paradise Island Dancers

“We are really excited to host all of these new groups, but I think a particular crowd favorite will be the Samoan fire knife dance, performed by Abe Haretuku of the Paradise Island Dancers,” said Snook.

Other popular returning entertainment acts include the Odaiko Sonora Taiko Drummers, Legacy Tai Chi Interactive Demonstration, Yuma Kendo Demonstration, Yuma Shorin Ryu Karate Demonstration, and Dr. Lizzie Renaud’s Hula Performance.

For more information on the entertainment schedule, take a look below.

The community is also invited to dress up in cosplay costumes, a combination of 'costume' and 'play' where people dress up as their favorite fictional characters, said the Colorado River State Historic Park.

Costumes are welcomed but not required at the festival.

The Colorado River State Historic Park said parking is available at the vacant lots on the corner of First Street and Second Avenue.

Then attendees can walk over to the Second Avenue Bridge that crosses the Yuma Main Canal and enter the park's back gate next to the bridge.

For more information, please contact the park at (928) 329-0471.