Floating Easter egg hunt in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Looking for an early Easter egg hunt event this weekend?

The Aquatic Center in El Centro will be hosting an Easter egg hunt on water on Saturday.

Children up to the age of 14 will get to jump in the lazy river and collect eggs floating in the water.

The aquatic center supervisor said the event will start at noon but it will be broken up into four different age groups.

She also explains how you can be a winner.

“Once you collect your eggs you are going to turn in your eggs and you’ll get a special Easter bag that was created by our lifeguards so a bunch of candy bubbles you know things like that and we will have a few hitten golden eggs through each age group and whoever gets a golden egg will get a special easter basket," explained Rebecca Corfman, Aquatic Center Supervisor.

The event will be five dollars for each participant.

For more information, click HERE.