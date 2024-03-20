Join the 5K Run and Walk for Addie in April

Annual event is to support a great cause and honor Addie's memory

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit organization will host its third annual 5K Run and Walk for Addie.

Addie Packs is encouraging the community to join them to help provide resources to families undergoing life changes due to ongoing medical challenges.

The event will be on Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the West Wetlands Park located at 282 North 12th Avenue in Yuma.

On-site registration opens at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

Registration fees for adults cost $35, $25 for children, and $100 for the family.

You can reserve a spot online HERE.

Addie Packs said this event will help raise awareness, funds, and spirits, celebrating Addie's life and legacy while advocating for those facing similar challenges.

For more information about Addie Packs, visit addiepacks.org.