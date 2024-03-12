Eighth Annual Art & Poetry Exhibition open to visitors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Eighth Annual Art and Poetry Exhibition started Tuesday at the Yuma Foothills Library.

Visitors can view artwork and poetry on display created by local artists.

There will be a contest for the best poet, artwork, and collaboration, so make sure to vote.

They will have an award ceremony on Saturday to announce the winner.

"My favorite part is the connections that are made between folks that may not run into the similar circles but they all share a passion for art whether its poetry, painting, or sculpture, and this gives them a chance to meet together in a very free and friendly environment," says Eric Kahler, the Branch Manager at the Yuma Foothills Library.

For exhibit times, visit https://yumalibrary.org/blogs/post/8th-annual-art-poetry-exhibition/.