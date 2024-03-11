Skip to Content
AWC Community Band presents its “Grand Serenades” concert

March 11, 2024 3:24 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Community Band will present its Grand Serenades concert on Monday.

The band is a mix of students, volunteers, and community members.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. at the Schoening Conference Center on the AWC Yuma campus.

"It will be a concert of some different styles, different types of music, but multi-movement pieces. We're ending up with a march, and we're beginning with a medley of tunes that we call instant concert," says Dr. Shawn Pollard, the AWC Professor of Instrumental Music and Band Director.

The event is free to attend, but they are accepting donations for local music scholarships.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

