Fisher’s Landing Resort Annual Rib Cook Off!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Get ready to dig into some good, old-fashioned barbeque and all for a great cause.

Fisher's Landing Resort is having its annual Rib Cook-Off on Saturday, March 9th, with proceeds from the event benefiting Amberly's Place.

"We have a whole day worth of fun planned," said Scott Anderson, Fisher's Landing Resort's Associate Bar Manager. "We're going to have ribs, fun things for the kids. It's gonna be a great time all long the beautiful Colorado River. We need everybody to come on out and join us."

Anderson explained why this event is so special for those who live on Fisher's and the responsibility they have to play an active role in our community.

"Well, we have a few charities that we sponsor and we promote," said Anderson. "[Amberly's Place] is a cause that the ownership has been behind since they took over Fisher's. It's a great organization. Unfortunately, we need it in our community of because, you know, there's abuse; and so we're we're happy and proud to be a part of their family and promote and such a wonderful organization."

This year is set to be the biggest and baddest cook-off to date and the winner will leave with much more than just a few extra bucks and some bragging rights.

Fisher's created a new pig trophy that will be given out as their top prize. Weighing close to 40 pounds, it's sure to catch the eye of anyone looking for the best barbeque in Yuma.

"We had a trophy that is nice and it's tasteful, It just wasn't didn't have the the bang we were looking for for first place," said Anderson. "So we're blessed to have a young man named Corey who lives with us out at Fisher's Landing."

He explained why it was so special for someone who lives on the resort to make their signature trophy.

"This trophy is kind of indicative of the kind of camaraderie we have at Fishers Landing everything in that trophy was humor-based or just in our camp here in Fishers Landing. And so Corey turned this into a testament of just how wonderful our group is when we when we're we put our minds to it."

The event will run this Saturday from noon until 5 p.m.

Food tickets can be purchased for $20 for adults and $10 for children that are under the age of 12. You get 10 ribs per person along with two sides.