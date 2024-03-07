St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl in Yuma returns

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - You don't want to miss out on the St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl this year in Downtown Yuma.

This fun event will be happening on Saturday, March 16, and will begin at 3 p.m.

It is free for the community to attend.

Attendees can start off the pub crawl at the Pint House and finish at Jimmie Dee's.

The first 100 people to finish at Jimmie Dee's at 6 p.m. will get a free t-shirt.

Participating local businesses include Pint House Bar & Grill, Prison Hill Brewing Company, The Kress Ultra Lounge, Eduardo's Mexican Food, The Alement, Holy Smokes, Cafecito, Red's Bird Cage, Lutes Casino, Da Boyz Italian Cuisine, Old Town Wine Cellar, and Jimmie Dee's.