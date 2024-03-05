Blues, Brews, and BBQ featuring the 12th Annual Tri-tip Cook-Off happening late March

City of Imperial's last event of its Signature Event Series season

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Imperial is excited to announce Blues, Brews, and BBQ featuring the 12th Annual Tri-Tip Cook-Off that will take place on Saturday, March 23.

This fun event will be on March 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Imperial.

The City of Imperial said attendees can look forward to a showdown as BBQ masters compete in the Tri-Tip Cook-Off where they will show off their grilling prowess and fight for the Grand Champion title.

There will also be pony rides, mechanical bull rides, and a variety of vendors for everyone to enjoy.

You can buy pre-sale tickets to this event at Imperial City Hall and the Parks and Recreation office until March 22.

Mark your calendars for this fun and exciting event you don't want to miss!