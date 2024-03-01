Boston Pizza takeover for local kids

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local business and a non-profit organization are teaming up to help local children.

On Wednesday, March 6, the Arizona's Children Association will take over Boston Pizza in Yuma.

All proceeds will go towards services and kids' special needs.

"We get 10% of the sales from that night if we include the word AZCA on your receipt and we're generating funds for our kiddos here in Yuma County," explained Emilia Cortez, Arizona's Children Association Development Director.

"Because a lot of times the kids demonstrate that they are more than resilient, they are a strong foundation of our society and they need to feel that extra support," shared Estela Robles, Arizona's Children Association Foster Care and Adoption Specialist.

The Boston Pizza takeover is from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. next Wednesday.

Boston Pizza is located at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel on 2030 S. Avenue 3E.

Here are the other upcoming takeovers that the Arizona's Children Association will be hosting.

Boston Pizza

– Wednesday, March 6; 4pm to 8pm

– 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma, AZ 85365

El Charro Cafe

– Wednesday, April 10; 3 pm to 8 pm

-601 W. 8th Street, Yuma, AZ 85364

Baskin Robbins

– Wednesday, April 24; 4 pm to 7 pm

– 11259 S. Frontage Road Ste 104, Yuma, AZ 85367

Wheezy’s Grill and Sports Bar

– July 11; 4 pm to 7 pm

-11732 S. Fortuna Road, Yuma, AZ 85367