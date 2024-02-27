Pet Talk: Meet Osa

An adorable pup looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Osa!

Osa is a 2-year-old female husky who weighs 45 pounds and gets along great with other dogs.

She walks well on a leash and loves to run and play.

She could make a perfect walking buddy.

One fun thing about Osa is she is quite vocal and likes to have a conversation with you.

Come visit Osa and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Osa or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.