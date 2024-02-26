Scandinavian Festival returns in 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bringing a taste of Scandinavia to the Desert Southwest.

After skipping a year, the annual Scandinavian Festival took place early Monday featuring Scandinavian arts and crafts, music, and food.

The event opened up with a performance by the Yuma Accordion Band.

Those in attendance tried freshly made lefse, a traditional Norwegian flatbread, as well as some other traditional treats.

"The biggest part that we like of it is making the lefse and meeting the people that are trying to continue the Scandinavian heritage. That's what this festival is," said Linda Bryant of the Sons of Norway.

All the proceeds of the event go towards the 'Kids at Hope' program supporting local Yuma education endeavors.