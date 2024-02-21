San Luis High School’s Love Night gives back

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local students are spreading the love and giving back to the community.

San Luis High School students are hosting a "Love Night" on Thursday, February 22 at the school's football field.

There will be food and a variety of other goodies.

All proceeds go towards families in need.

"We as the student council always choose one recipient although we would like to help more people we can only choose one per event and with this event, we raised more than $5,000, so the recipient is very lucky," said Naya Muñoz, San Luis High School's "Love Life" Committee

This year's recipient is Ruben Gonzalez of Somerton who adopted his twin grandkids and one more child.

They say the money will help go towards medical expenses.