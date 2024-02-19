Car club donates 1,200 teddy bears to Yuma Regional Medical Center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local car club delivered loads of teddy bears to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) along with a small car parade on Monday morning.

This is the ninth year that the Foothills Cruisers donated hundreds of stuffed animals to patients at YRMC.

The tradition began when, Richard Craig, a member of the car club experienced a traumatic event in which his daughter and granddaughters were badly injured. While being seen, the hospital notified him that they had unfortunately run out of teddy bears they usually offered to comfort. Shortly after, Craig set out to make sure future patients wouldn't experience another teddy bear shortage anytime soon.

These small gifts make a big difference to those who receive them.

"This is a good comfort thing for the pediatric patients. They're so scared when they come into the hospital or into the emergency room and its a good bribe for them when you have to draw blood or give a shot or something to and they get to take these home with them," said Doris Casey, Foothills Cruisers Public Relations.

These gifts are also given to elderly patients with Alzheimers.

If you would like to donate, click here.