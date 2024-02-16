Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Several Yuma restaurants will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

By ,
today at 3:05 PM
Published 3:36 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several Yuma restaurants will be featured on the "America Best Restaurants" roadshow.

The show travels the nation promoting small businesses and highlighting the best places to eat.

"The Best Taquito" is one of the four restaurants that will be featured.

The owner expressed her appreciation.

"Well just thank you for being here and invite everyone to come and visit us, try our food, and support a local business. See you guys here at The Best Taquito," said Alma Ornelas, owner of The Best Taquito.

If you would like to vote for your favorite restaurant visit https://americasbestrestaurants.com/.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content