Senior citizens from Somerton received a warm gift this Valentine’s Day

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senior citizens from Somerton received a warm gift this Valentine's Day.

More than 50 handmade quilts were donated to the Desert Valley Senior Center on Wednesday.

Also, a group of students from Somerton's PPEP Tech High School gifted the seniors with personalized cards and mementos.

"Yes we're always accepting donations, we have a very good involvement from the outside community here at the Desert Valley Senior Center. We also have staff that puts on internal activities for the seniors and keep them active and field trips and such," stated Rodney Rinehart, the Somerton Interim Parks & Recreation Director.

If you would like to donate to the Desert Valley Senior Center please visit https://www.somertonaz.gov/departments/parks___recreation/senior_program.php.

