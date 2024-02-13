Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Pet Talk: Meet Mozart

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
February 12, 2024 7:25 PM
Published 9:45 AM

A silly pup who likes to wiggle his butt

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Mozart!

Mozart is a 5-year-old neutered male pit bull terrier who weighs 65 pounds and gets along great with other dogs. 

Mozart may not be able to compose a symphony but he is housebroken. 

The staff at the Humane Society says he is silly, loving, likes to swim, and is a wiggle butt. 

He has high energy at times but also mellows out and would make a good companion or couch potato dog.

Come visit Mozart and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Mozart or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content