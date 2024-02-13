Pet Talk: Meet Mozart

A silly pup who likes to wiggle his butt

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Mozart!

Mozart is a 5-year-old neutered male pit bull terrier who weighs 65 pounds and gets along great with other dogs.

Mozart may not be able to compose a symphony but he is housebroken.

The staff at the Humane Society says he is silly, loving, likes to swim, and is a wiggle butt.

He has high energy at times but also mellows out and would make a good companion or couch potato dog.

Come visit Mozart and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Mozart or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.