Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Raffle was held to raise funds for new men’s shelter in Yuma

By
today at 4:19 PM
Published 5:11 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A raffle was held Monday for a chance to win a stunning jewelry set with proceeds going to support a great cause.

Paul Bensel’s Jewelers hosted the fundraising event to help the Crossroads Mission achieve their new goal of building a men's shelter.

“And if you bought the ticket it was only ten dollars so we’re real excited about finding out how much money we’ve made," said Barbara Rochester, Public Affairs Director for Crossroads Mission.

The winner of Monday's raffle was Marcer Acher.

The Crossroads Mission will have several upcoming fundraisers or if you would like to donate please visit https://crossroadsmission.org/.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content