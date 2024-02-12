Raffle was held to raise funds for new men’s shelter in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A raffle was held Monday for a chance to win a stunning jewelry set with proceeds going to support a great cause.

Paul Bensel’s Jewelers hosted the fundraising event to help the Crossroads Mission achieve their new goal of building a men's shelter.

“And if you bought the ticket it was only ten dollars so we’re real excited about finding out how much money we’ve made," said Barbara Rochester, Public Affairs Director for Crossroads Mission.

The winner of Monday's raffle was Marcer Acher.

The Crossroads Mission will have several upcoming fundraisers or if you would like to donate please visit https://crossroadsmission.org/.