Saddle up for the 79th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's time to saddle up Yuma County. One of the most treasured events in our town is once again making the rounds as we get ready for the 79th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo.

The Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo has so many events to offer, you'll want to see them all from watching professional rodeo cowboys, bull-riding, livestock, motocross, barrel racing, and so much more entertainment.

Children even participate in the mutton bustin', an event similar to bull riding or bronc riding, but this time it's the smaller kids riding or racing sheep.

"There's no other professional sport that has a commentator as their live announcer, so I get to do just that and have a one-sided conversation with about 4,000 friends that are in the audience," said Bob Edmonds, Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo announcer. "The way I get feedback is the way they respond, whether it's to something I say or to what goes on in the arena or the music involved. So it's a great job to have."

Edmonds has been a rodeo announcer for 25 years and is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or PRCA.

2023 Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Queen Briana Hix said that this event is always special and says that representing Yuma County has truly been a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"I would tell any girl who wants to do this to just go for it," says Hix. "Work with your horse, talk to the current royalty. Just find anyone that'll talk to you and help you get through it."

The 2023 Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo will be on Friday, February 9th, and Saturday, February 10th. Doors will open at 2 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 4 p.m.

On Sunday, February 11th, doors will open at noon and the rodeo starts at 2 p.m.

Tickets are still available for purchase at yumarodeo.com.