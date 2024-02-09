Opening day of the 79th annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 79th annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo kicks off Friday at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

Since 1946, the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo has been held on the second weekend of February, becoming a tradition in the community.

This event draws competitors from far and wide, eager to showcase their rodeo skills.

Thomas Garcilazo, known as "Charro on the road," comes all the way from Texas and is making his first appearance at the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo.

He performs with his nine-year-old son and wife and shares what this art means to him.

“What the people will watch through our performance is to… that we show pride on how we preserve our roots, culture, and tradition through our authentic music and outfits, tag and position of the horses," stated Garcilazo.

We're looking forward to an exciting weekend full of action at the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo.

If you can’t catch Friday's show, there are still two days left.

Gates will open on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at noon.

For more information, go to yumarodeo.com.