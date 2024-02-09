Skip to Content
National Pizza Day!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Treat yourself to an extra slice of one of America's favorite foods!

Friday is National Pizza Day, which is observed every year on February 9th.

It's a chance to appreciate the history of that cheesy, melty dish so many of us love.

The nation's first pizzeria is believed to be Lombardi's in New York established in 1905.

Antica pizzeria Port'alba in Naples, Italy is thought to be the world's first pizzeria, established in 1738.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, the most popular type of pizza is pepperoni.

