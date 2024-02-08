Have some fun at the 79th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo

Watch the cowboys take the bulls by the horns, keep calm and ride on

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It ain't Yuma's first rodeo, it's their 79th this weekend February 9 to 11.

Can I get a yee-haw?

The Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo has so many events to offer, you'll want to see them all from watching professional rodeo cowboys, bull-riding, livestock, motocross, barrel racing, and so much more entertainment.

Children even participate in the mutton bustin', an event similar to bull riding or bronc riding, but this time it's the smaller kids riding or racing sheep.

Bob Edmonds, the rodeo announcer flew in from Colorado for the first time and says he loves his job.

"There's no other professional sport that has a play by play commentator as a live announcer, so I get to do the play by play and then really just have a one sided conversation with about 5,000 friends that are in the audience," said Edmonds. "And the way I get feedback is the way they respond, whether it's to something I say or to what goes on in the arena or the music involved. So it's a great job to have."

Edmonds has been a rodeo announcer for 25 years and 20 of those years in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).

You will also get a chance to see Briana Hix, the 2023 Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Queen, so be sure to say hello.

On Friday, February 9, and Saturday, February 10, doors open at 2 p.m., and the rodeo starts at 4 p.m.

On Sunday, February 11, doors open at noon and the rodeo starts at 2 p.m.

Now before you go kicking and screaming, you can purchase the tickets here.