Pet Talk: Meet Fudge

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Fudge is a 1-year-old neutered male shepherd who weighs 50 pounds.

Fudge does great with other dogs, is easy to walk on a leash, likes attention, and is respectful.

He also likes toys and loves to carry around a soft plushie in his mouth.

Fudge is an active dog and could make a great walking or hiking buddy.

Come visit Fudge and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

