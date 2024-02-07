Alexander Toyota donates to Yuma Community Food Bank

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Alexander Toyota is partnering with the Yuma Community Food Bank to show its support by donating thousands of dollars to the non-profit.

“The cost of food has sky rocketed with after covid effects and stuff and so we know that their expenditures have really increased and we just thought it’d be a good event to try and give back to the community," said Yuma Alexander Toyota General Manager Mark Howard.

During the winter months of November through January, the dealership donated $100 to the food bank for every car sold.

The final tally amounted to $25,000.

Alexander Toyota also held a drawing for one lucky winner of a brand new 2024 Toyota Corolla SE.

The CEO of the Yuma Food Bank shared why days like these are so important.

“All of our corporate partners make a big difference in that because they not only volunteer at food banks they do food drives they also raise donations and the largest part of our operating budget is from private donations so like a private corporation is wonderful,” said Sarah Whitehead.

Along with the money and brand new car, the dealership will also be giving away a trunk full of food.