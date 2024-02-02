Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring

(NBC) - The most famous groundhog in the world, Punxsutawney Phil, emerged from his winter slumber this morning in Pennsylvania and did not see his shadow, predicting an early spring.

After surveying the large crowd on hand, Phil let it be known that he did -not- see his shadow.

According to lore, that means we are in store for an early spring.

Those on hand were excited to hear the news as the annual celebration reached its joyous conclusion.

"But what this weather did not provide was a shadow or reason to hide. Glad tidings on this Groundhog Day. An early spring is on the way!"

So, if Phil's prediction is right, we should see spring-like weather prevail sooner than usual.

Unfortunately, Phil may not be as accurate as you might think.

A study by Stormfax Weather Almanac said Phil gets it right just under 40 percent of the time.