Imperial Valley native to screen film at an international film festival

Published 12:27 PM

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro native Justin Burquist is the cinematographer of the film Hemet, or the Landlady Don't Drink Tea.

The film will be screened at the 13th annual Oceanside International Film Festival this month.

In 2013, Burquist took home Best Picture for his film, Broken Knuckles.

Previously, he has also helped with the Imperial Valley Film Festival in 2010.

Karina Bazarte will have more information tonight.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

