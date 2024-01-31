Yuma Crossing Rotary Club’s binational gala brings leaders together

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Crossing Rotary Club’s Black and White Binational Dinner Gala Fundraiser brought together leaders from across the world including Yuma County and Mexico.

The event on Saturday also featured some major announcements.

One is the installation of several art pieces across Yuma County to help show the partnership there is between the rotaries in the U.S. and Mexico.

The second was the announcement of a concert with opera singer Andrea Bocelli in Yuma to help the Rotary raise funds for a project that would bring light to coastal communities.

The club president shared how proud she is of all the representation shown at this event.

“We have two countries, Mexico and the U.S. and four regions and 16 nationalities that are going to be represented here tonight," stated Thelma Jeanette Lundy, Yuma Crossing Rotary Club President.

“This is really special. We have had galas before but we have never had a binational gala. With this binational gala, we have brought in people from San Luis, Mexicali, Imperial Valley, and Yuma County, all around," said Lundy.

Yuma Regional Medical Center also announced it would be donating medical equipment and supplies to the Rotary Club to disperse across Mexico.