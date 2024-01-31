Skip to Content
SBDC to host Youth Entrepreneurial Skills Workshop

MGN
today at 10:23 AM
Published 10:38 AM

No-cost workshop to help out local youth

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will be having a Youth Entrepreneurial Skills Workshop to help assist future entrepreneurs.

The workshop will be happening on Monday, February 5 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

It will be located at Arizona Western College RTC Center in Room 164 at 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive in Yuma.

SBDC said it is offering training in:

  • Taking initiative
  • Resources for turning a hobby into a business
  • Creatively seeking out business opportunities
  • Communicating effectively and marketing oneself and ideas

To register, go to clients.azsbdc.net/workshop

