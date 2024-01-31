SBDC to host Youth Entrepreneurial Skills Workshop

No-cost workshop to help out local youth

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will be having a Youth Entrepreneurial Skills Workshop to help assist future entrepreneurs.

The workshop will be happening on Monday, February 5 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

It will be located at Arizona Western College RTC Center in Room 164 at 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive in Yuma.

SBDC said it is offering training in:

Taking initiative

Resources for turning a hobby into a business

Creatively seeking out business opportunities

Communicating effectively and marketing oneself and ideas

To register, go to clients.azsbdc.net/workshop