Saddles of Joy to host Charity Bike Run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit is hosting a fun bike run to raise funds to keep providing its services to the Yuma community.

The Charity Bike Run will be on Saturday, February 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The starting point is at the Bobby Territorial Harley Davidson store on Gila Ridge Road.

All proceeds will go toward Saddles of Joy.

There will be entertainment for the entire family.

"Anybody who owns a bike is welcome, we're really excited. We'll have a lot of things going on 50/50 tickets, lunch tickets. Lunch will be at the final stop at the M&M Workshop," said Deana Salter, Saddles of Joy Board of Directors Vice President.

To register, go to saddlesofjoyinc.org.