Texas Roadhouse in Yuma hosting fundraiser for American Tinnitus Association 

Tinnitus is the perception of sound when no actual external noise is present

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma's Texas Roadhouse is inviting the public to a fundraiser to support the American Tinnitus Association.

The fundraiser will be happening on Monday, February 5.

According to a press release, this is to honor Texas Roadhouse's late founder, Kent Taylor.

The restaurants will be donating 100% of all profits on February 5 to the American Tinnitus Association.

The press release also mentioned that through March 31, Texas Roadhouse will donate 10 percent of the online sales of all gift cards to the association as well.

“As we pursue our mission to promote relief, prevention and find cures for tinnitus, we are grateful for the ongoing support of Texas Roadhouse,” says Sara K. Downs, American Tinnitus Association interim executive director.

“By supporting ATA, Texas Roadhouse and our family of employees honor the life and vision of our founder, Kent Taylor, who was passionate about helping others,” said Texas Roadhouse CEO and President Jerry Morgan. “The Texas Roadhouse-ATA partnership is driven by the heartfelt desire to ensure that everyone is aware of tinnitus, its prevention and what can be done to manage it.”

Tinnitus can have different perceptions of sound such as buzzing, hissing, whistling, swooshing, and clicking.

The press release mentioned over 26 million adults battle tinnitus in the nation.