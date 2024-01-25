Skip to Content
Black and White Art Exhibit to host opening night

Calexico Recreation Department
today at 10:36 AM
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico is inviting the public to visit its Black & White Art Exhibit Opening Night.

This event will be happening on Tuesday, February 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center located at 421 Heffernan Avenue in Calexico.

There will be free admission and light refreshments.

Come visit the exhibit and support local artists who have contributed!

For more information, contact the Recreation Department at (760) 768-2176 or (760) 357-5575.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

