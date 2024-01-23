Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition to host community event on vaping

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition (YCADC) announced its first-quarter vaping campaign for 2024 and will be having an upcoming event.

YCADC also has a radio show on 1400 AM on Wednesday, January 24 at 8 a.m. with Sergeant Pino from the Yuma Police Department.

They have radio shows every other Wednesday on 1400 AM.

YCADC will be having its Community CARES Conversations event on Sunday, January 28 at noon at the Journey Church located at 3225 E. County 14th Street in Yuma.

This initiative aims to raise awareness of vaping in the Yuma community and the importance of living a vape free life.