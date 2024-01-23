Timeless Tails Prom & Dinner to raise money for Homeward Bound Animal Rescue Shelter

Have a good time all while supporting a good cause

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Homeward Bound Animal Rescue (YHBR) is hosting a fundraiser to help build the new shelter in Wellton.

Timeless Tails Prom and Dinner is set for Saturday, Feb. 10 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, and is the perfect getaway to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Tickets are $80 per person and it gets you a wonderful dinner including steak, baked potatoes, fresh vegetables, broccoli, cauliflower, and cheesecake for dessert.

There will also be a raffle every 30 minutes.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and dancing will follow.

There will be a full bar with drinks available for purchase.

Megan Springer with YHBR says the funds are needed to get the shelter up and running as soon as possible.

"So recently we had 20 acres donated to us out in Wellton in a nice area where it's kind of just big and open, and so we are looking forward to building a sanctuary for the animals, a shelter for the animals, something of that sort," says Springer. "That will just provide additional resources to the Yuma community."

YHBR is always in need of foster homes.

"Sometimes all we really need is just a temporary couple of days, sometimes just to give space either to our Humane Society," Springer continues. "Rescues always need fosters, any rescues. Step up and help if you can."

Springer says the animals cannot wait for us to be ready.

"You hear a lot of people say, oh, if I ever won the lottery, I would definitely open an animal shelter. We can't wait to win the lottery because that may never happen," says Springer. "So what we need is we need to do this as soon as possible, so these animals can be relieved. Our shelter is always full, so we need to give them another outlet. Yuma is getting bigger and there's more animals."

This fundraiser is 21+ and located at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Yuma at 225 S. 1st St.

Come on out and have a night to remember all while supporting an amazing cause.

