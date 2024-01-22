Local group inviting community to join geocaching event

Join the event to learn what geocaching is and have a chance to find a geocache

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local geocaching group called S*W*A*G is inviting the community to join their event on February 4 to learn about geocaching.

The 20th Anniversary Yuma Event celebration will be happening on February 4 at the West Wetlands Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be associated events that will be happening for several days before and after the main day event.

This event is in partnership with the City of Yuma Parks and Recreation.

Both S*W*A*G and Parks and Recreation work together to regularly clean up areas around the city and to team-teach orienteering and geocaching classes to local youth and other groups.

According to S*W*A*G, local hotels and restaurants are offering discounts as hundreds of people are expected to visit Yuma over the week of events.

For more information on the event, go to www.yumaevent.com, and to learn about geocaching, go to www.geocaching.com.