Students go to Yuma Territorial Prison for field trip

today at 12:46 PM
Published 3:00 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Charter school students from Yuma and other cities of Arizona gather together to learn about local history.

More than 100 students from the Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) visited the Yuma Territorial Prison as part of their learning experience and also to meet virtual classmates.

"It's a great opportunity for them to learn and enrich their school studies but also gives them the opportunity to see other students who are attending the same schools in our communities or wherever they are," said Jennifer Wodrich, AZVA Lead Community Engagement Specialist.

Arizona Virtual Academy offers online classes for students from kindergarten through high school.

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

