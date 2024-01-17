Yuma Territorial Prison inviting community to visit after dark

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area is inviting everyone to visit the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park at night.

This opportunity will give visitors the chance to stroll through the park at night and wander through the museum and the century-old cells.

Visitors can also dare to enter the Dark Cell, have a Fuzzy Scorpion Mocktail, or pay respects in the Prison Cemetery.

The iron prison gates will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on February 8, 15, and 24.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for ages seven to thirteen, and children under six years old.

To buy tickets, visitors can purchase at the door or online at this LINK.

The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area advises participants to bring flashlights and wear comfortable shoes, and paranormal detection equipment if they have any.

The Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park is located at 220 Prison Hill Road in Yuma.