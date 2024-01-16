Pet Talk: Meet Birdy

An adorable pup who loves attention and getting her ears scratched

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week. Meet Birdy!

Birdy is a 4-year-old spayed female pit bull terrier mix who weighs 50 pounds.

Birdy was found underweight and abandoned in the east wetlands by animal control.

She was a little timid when she entered the shelter but warmed up to staff immediately.

Birdy has scars from possibly another animal and appears to have been used for breeding.

Birdy is sweetheart who loves attention and enjoys having her head and ears scratched.

She also walks well on a leash and loves to zoom around in the play yard.

Birdy really needs a new home that can give her the life she definitely deserves.

Come visit Birdy and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Birdy or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.