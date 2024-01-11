Community invited to 2nd annual Charity Bike Run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saddles of Joy will have its Second Annual Charity Bike Run on Saturday, February 3.

The bike run event will begin at Bobby's Harley Davidson located at 2550 Gila Ridge Road in Yuma.

The final stop will be at M&M Workshop located at 599 S. Gila Street where there will be food, drawings, a silent auction, and motorcycle games.

There is a $30 cost for registration and the last bike out is at 10 a.m.

Free t-shirts will be given out to the first 50 people.

All proceeds go to Saddles of Joy.

For more information, contact Deana at 928-580-1804, or call 850-281-6344, or go to the Saddles of Joy website.