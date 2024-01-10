Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Tour de Fields happening on Saturday

By
January 10, 2024 1:41 PM
Published 2:37 PM

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Take a fun family bicycle ride on Saturday, January 13 in Wellton with the Tour de Fields.

The tour will offer different routes.

There will be food, live music, and fun for the entire family. 

All proceeds will go to several non-profits.

"The registration and the money we raised is really for a number of charities here in Yuma County area. It's an all-around event and really showcase the produce and the fields which is such a big industry here in Yuma County," said Gene Dalby, Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition President.

For more information, go to tourdefields.com or their Facebook page.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content