Tour de Fields happening on Saturday

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Take a fun family bicycle ride on Saturday, January 13 in Wellton with the Tour de Fields.

The tour will offer different routes.

There will be food, live music, and fun for the entire family.

All proceeds will go to several non-profits.

"The registration and the money we raised is really for a number of charities here in Yuma County area. It's an all-around event and really showcase the produce and the fields which is such a big industry here in Yuma County," said Gene Dalby, Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition President.

For more information, go to tourdefields.com or their Facebook page.