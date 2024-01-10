Local memorial fun run raising funds for scholarship

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Join the Austin Fred Vaughan Memorial Fun Run Scavenger Hunt / Poker Fun Run on Saturday, February 10 to help raise funds for the Austin Fred Vaughan Memorial Scholarship.

Donations can be made at either Tacna Park or Ligurta Station from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

For lunch, Tacos Locos Forever will be located at the Kiwanis Park in Tacna, Arizona from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here are the details for the Scavenger Hunt / Poker Fun Run:

Get your first card when signing up at one of the starting locations, Ligurta Station or Kiwanis Park Tacna between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

You will get a flyer at this location showing you the five places you must get a selfie.

You may draw one card for each selfie taken at the pre-identified locations on arrival to the Kiwanis Park in Tacna after 2 p.m. no later than 3 pm.

There will be cash prizes for the best five hands.

All proceeds will go to the Austin Fred Vaughan Arizona Western College and all checks can be made payable to Austin Vaughan Scholarship.