City of El Centro seeks nominations for this year’s Mardi Gras King and Queen

Courtesy: City of El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro, Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Los Vigilantes invite the public to join the city for their Mardi Gras 2024 festivities.

To kick things off, the city is seeking public nominations for the "Mardi Gras King and Queen."

The King and Queen will host the City of El Centro's Mardi Gras King and Queen Coronation reception on January 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall.

The winners will also participate in interviews with various media to promote the Mardi Gras Light Parade and Street Festival and ride on the last float in the Mardi Gras Parade on February 24.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on January 10 at the El Centro Community Center located at 375 S. 1st Street in El Centro or via email submission to anava@cityofelcentro.org.

You can also download the application online at https://cityofelcentro.org/parksandrec/upcoming-events/ or pick up a nomination form at the El Centro Community Center.

For more information, call (760) 337-4555.

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

