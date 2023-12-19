Transform your bodies and do some Pilates

Pilates Goddess Studio instructor shares how this workout benefits your health and body

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Samia Markz, owner and instructor of Pilates Goddess Studio on 1215 S. 4th Ave. has been teaching the technique for about eight years and wants to share her love of Pilates with residents of Yuma County.

Markz says it's more than a workout, it promotes self-awareness of the body, mind, and soul.

She describes many of the benefits pilates can do for a person as they explore and experience life in their own unique way.

"Like the main benefits would be in time, you get to sculpt your lovely abs," Markz says. "Besides that, it helps you with your posture, balance, control, coordination. It helps with strength and endurance and most importantly, prevent injuries as we age."

She believes that everyone, women and men, no matter what age or fitness level can benefit from pilates.

Markz offers a variety of classes to address all your needs, whether you're looking for a gentle beginner workout or something more vigorous.

"I offer classical for beginners and intermediate. We offer abs and booty level one and level two. We call it the booty blast two," Markz continues. "We also offer tone body sculpting and total body reset. And one of my favorites is the prenatal glow from within."

There are private, duet and group sessions available.

Markz loves hearing the testimonials and says it's a delight in seeing her client’s satisfaction when they see their results.

For a limited time, there are Christmas special gift packages for purchase.

To learn more about the classes, schedule and pricing, click here.