Pet Talk: Meet Ziggy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Ziggy!

Ziggy is a 4-year-old neutered male shepherd mix who weighs 45 pounds and gets along great with other dogs in play groups.

He is housebroken, good on a leash, and likes toys.

In fact, Ziggy will always greet you at his kennel door with a toy in his mouth.

He also likes people but it takes him a moment to warm up to you.

Ziggy has been at the shelter for three months and is more than ready for a good home.

Come visit Ziggy and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Ziggy or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.