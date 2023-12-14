Stand-up comedian Clayton Smith from Yuma to perform at the Kress

Need some laughs? Come support Yuma native Friday Dec. 15 in downtown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Clayton Smith, stand-up comedian, playwright, and actor in New York City is back on his old stomping grounds for his second performance in Yuma.

Smith, a Yuma Catholic graduate says it feels nice to be back in his hometown and showcase his talent to the local community.

He will be headlining a show at the Kress on Friday, Dec. 15 in downtown Yuma from 7-9 p.m.

He recommends you get there early by 6:30-6:45 p.m. to get seated and grab a drink.

Tickets are $15 but if you use promo code: CLAYTON, you will get $5 off.

He says other great local comedians will be opening up for him.

Smith says he jokes about a variety of topics.

"You will be hearing a lot about Yuma and the Yuma Criminals," says Smith. "You'll be hearing some jokes about my life out in New York City, some things about my personal life, dating and things like that."

Smith adds his favorite part about making others laugh is the connection he gets to have with people.

"I think if the joke really resonates with people and they like it and they talk to me afterwards, I think that's pretty cool," describes Smith.

You can find tickets here.