Donations for Toys for Tots

today at 3:55 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local business is donating a part of its sales to help local kids.

Papa Murphy's Pizza will give 25 percent of this weekend's sales to Toys for Tots.

The goal is to put a smile on about 1,800 Yuma kids this Christmas.

"In our American Legion alone we probably support 300 kids this year and last year, 220, so I can see the jump easily. The economy play a big part," said Eleanor Sayles, Toys for Tots volunteer.

You can buy your pizzas at both Papa Murphy's Pizza locations on 24th Street and Avenue B or on Pacific Avenue near 32nd Street.

