Pet Talk: Meet Lily

An adorable pup who loves to dance and belly rubs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Lily!

Lily is a 4-year-old spayed female American pit bull terrier who weighs 63 pounds and is extremely lovable.

She loves people, belly rubs, and has the cutest little smile.

Lily is housebroken, walks well on a leash, and gets along with other dogs.

She also loves treats and takes them gently.

One fun thing about Lily is she will dance and prance in place.

Come visit Lily and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Lily or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.