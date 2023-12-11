MCAS Yuma hosts Winterfest drive-thru event for Marines

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Marine Corps Community Services hosted its Winterfest drive-thru event where volunteers handed out cookies, toys, and Christmas trees to Marines stationed at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma.

The event happened on December 1 and gave back to active-duty Marines and their families.

Below are pictures from the event and the photos were taken by Cpl. Jon Stone. Courtesy: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

Santa Claus gives candy canes to a family

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Prize Narruhn, individual material readiness list (IMRL) Clerk, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 13 (MALS-13), and Lance Cpl. Juan Delacruzvigil, IMRL Clerk, MALS-13, waits to give toys and mini Christmas trees to a family

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Prize Narruhn, right, and Lance Cpl. Juan Delacruzvigil, both individual material readiness list (IMRL) clerks, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 13 (MALS-13), give toys to a family

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jaime Querocruz, ground support equipment electrician/refrigeration mechanic, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 13 (MALS-13), ties a tree to the roof of a car

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Demond Acevedo, small arms repair technician, Combat Logistic Company 16, loads a Christmas tree into a car

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Demond Acevedo, small arms repair technician, Combat Logistic Company 16, gives toys to a family

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Prize Narruhn, individual material readiness list (IMRL) Clerk, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 13 (MALS-13), and Lance Cpl. Juan Delacruzvigil, IMRL Clerk, MALS-13, gives toys and mini Christmas trees to a family