Kelvin Gastelum’s Christmas Toy Drive accepting donations on Friday

today at 11:17 AM
Published 11:36 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kelvin Gastelum will be hosting a Christmas Toy Drive on Friday, December 15, to give back to kids in need.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and donations will be accepted at Yuma Grit Combat Athletics located on 14722 S. 2nd Ave in Yuma.

You can have the chance to meet Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Kelvin Gastelum!

There will also be free UFC giveaways, including a signed pair of UFC gloves, and free coffee and donuts.

Make sure to stop by the toy drive on Friday to donate a toy and give back to the Yuma community.

