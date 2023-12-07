Donations to support the Boys and Girls Club

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local Dutch Bros locations will raise funds for children in Yuma on Friday, December 8.

Dutch Bros will donate $1 of every drink sold to the Yuma's Boys and Girls Club.

The goal is to help kids to have a better future.

"We want to support the Boys and Girls Club for the support they do in the community their mission is to empower young individuals to be the best that they can be within Yuma's community," said Marlene Maxwell, Dutch Bros Regional Operator.

You can help by buying your favorite Dutch Bros drink on Friday at any of their three locations in Yuma including the Foothills.